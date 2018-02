HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North grad Sarah Fryman led the Foresters with 20 points as Huntington University bested Saint Francis 78-73 at Platt Arena on Wednesday night.

Brooke Saylor added 16 points and 12 rebounds for HU while Casey Morton tallied 17 points.

Homestead grads Lindley Kistler (24 points) and Savannah Buck (18 points) keyed the offensive attack of USF. Kara Gerka also scored 20 for the Cougars.