TinCaps to hold auditions for National Anthem performers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Can you sing? Do you love America? There could be a spot for you at Parkview Field.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps are searching for singers to perform the National Anthem before games during the 2018 season. The club said Wednesday it would hold open auditions for singers, instrumentalists, and groups at Parkview Field during three different time frames.

Auditions for National Anthem performers will be held:

Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 5 from 4-6 p.m.



Interested participants must schedule a tryout time in advance by contacting McKenzie Brown at (260) 407-2809 or via email at brown@tincaps.com.

The TinCaps have 70 scheduled home games in the 2018 season. Opening Night at Parkview Field is Saturday, April 7.