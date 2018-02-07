Six seniors at Bishop Luers sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seniors Ty Hambright, Peyton Howe, Contrez Jordan, Emily McManus, Gabby Buday, and Cassie Birkmeier of Bishop Luers all signed letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon.

Hambright will play football at Indiana State. He is best known in Fort Wayne for his play at running back but could also play defensive back for the Sycamores.

Jordan will suit up for Saint Francis in the defensive backfield.

Howe will kick for the Wabash football team.

McManus will run track and cross country at Aquinas.

Birkmaier will play soccer at St. Mary’s.

Buday will continue her tennis career at St. Francis.