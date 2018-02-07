Report: Cause of downtown Butler fire ‘undetermined’

Related Coverage Downtown building fire in Butler sends 9 to the hospital

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A state fire investigator has ruled the cause of a fire in downtown Butler last month as ‘undetermined.”

NewsChannel 15’s partners in news at KPC Media reported that investigator Mike Vogely from the Indiana Fire Marshall’s Office could not uncover where the fire started.

The Jan. 30 fire injured seven people, and Butler police officer Adam Watts and Butler Police Chief Jim Nichols. The two officers were first to respond to the fire and helped people get out of the building.

Most of the injuries were from smoke inhalation, although one person suffered burns to their hands and face. Several people inside the building jumped from windows to safety.

The fire consumed the building at 117 South Broadway which included a second-story apartment.

A gas leak at a meter to the building forced an evacuation of Butler. A town of approximately 2,700 people. Fire officials in January told NewsChannel they believed the fire started in the basement. Two store-fronts in the building were vacant.

More than 60 firefighters from 17 fire departments assisted.