Police surround home in search of wanted man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police searching for a wanted man surrounded a central Fort Wayne home midday Wednesday.

They did not find him, though.

Just after noon Wednesday, NewsChannel 15 learned that police had descended upon a home in the 1500 block of Bayer Avenue, between Sallie and Tennessee avenues near downtown Fort Wayne. Numerous squad cars along with tactical teams could be seen in the area.

Police at the scene told a NewsChannel 15 crew that officers were searching for a wanted man. The man was not identified and police did not say what his warrants were for.

Police eventually searched the home that they believed he was potentially at, but they did not find the wanted man. Police cleared the scene around 1 p.m.