Police searching for wanted fugitive

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Steuben County are searching for a man in connection with a burglary investigation.

Charles Richard Castner, 30, is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for a burglary of the home in the 3800 block of West C.R. 600 N in rural Jamestown Township late last year. According to a sheriff’s office report, a vehicle was stolen along with several other personal items over a period of several weeks.

Castner is charged with level 4 felony burglary to a dwelling, level 6 felony auto theft, 2 counts of level 6 felony forgery, and level 6 felony theft.

He is described as a white man, 5-feet-9 and 180 pounds, with green eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information on Castner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at (260) 668-1000.