Omnibus lecturer visits with local teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wes Moore’s lecture Wednesday night was called “From Troubled Teen to Rhodes Scholar: The Transformative Power of Education.” Some students were taking notes, literally, of Moore’s words. They’re inspired to find the path that will lead them to greatness.

“These are a once in a lifetime chances,” Fort Wayne teen Leshae Hill said. “Every day you don’t meet Wes Moore.”

Wes Moore was a teen once. He started getting into trouble, but through education turned his life around.

“To have a figure that’s black and male to make it out [is inspiring],” City Life Director Nygel Simms said.

“Someone from the hood, from poverty, seeing another black person make it out that’s just beautiful,” High school senior Desmond Chandler said.

Moore’s main job Wednesday was to give his lecture for the Omnibus Series. Before that happened he talked with kids from City Life, Fort Wayne United, Boys and Girls Club, My Sisters Keeper My Brothers Keeper and other youth organizations.

“I’m glad for them to be exposed to a Wes Moore that’s from Baltimore and he lived there and left there and he’s pouring back into Baltimore, and pouring back into other inner cities,” Simms said. “I’m hoping they can duplicate and replicate the same things.”

The Rhodes Scholar told the teens to tap into the millions of dollars for scholarships that go unused every year. He also said society is quick to judge so know who you are.

“When people tell you or try to make you something, and try to give you a persona know your strength,” University of Saint Francis Freshman Mikhail McCowin said. “No one can take that away.”

“It’s showing us that we have a path paved for us to be great, and actually do something for ourselves,” High school junior Caitlin King said.

The final Omnibus Lecturer of the school year is Lilly Ledbetter on March 20 at 7:30 p.m.