Norovirus at Olympics has officials scrambling, worried

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The spread of norovirus at the Pyeongchang Games has officials scrambling on the eve of the biggest event in South Korea in years.

The norovirus spread began, according to Olympics organizers, on Sunday when private security workers staying in the Jinbu area of Pyeongchang started complaining of headaches, stomach pain and diarrhea.

About 1,200 people were kept in their rooms during tests for the contagious virus that causes stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea. Games organizers said Wednesday that 32 workers are being treated and are in quarantine.

Because the sick workers handled security, 900 military personnel have been brought in to work at 20 venues until the sick and sequestered can return to work.