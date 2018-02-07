Jones nets 29 but Ants fall in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Swarm shot a blistering 52 percent from the field, including 43 percent on three-pointers, to hand the Fort Wayne Mad Ants a, 118-102, defeat at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Wednesday night. Guard Damien Wilkins posted a team-high 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first appearance with the Swarm this season.

The Swarm (11-22) held the lead after the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Mad Ants, 93-80, the final three quarters. Guard Terry Henderson had a productive first half, scoring 12 of his 18 points by intermission. All of Henderson’s points on the night came from deep range, finishing 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Greensboro’s two-way players Marcus Paige and Mangok Mathiang each scored 18 points as well. Paige crafted a quality performance with seven assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes. Mathiang bruised his way in 28 minutes with five rebounds and two highlight reel blocks.

Mad Ants (20-15) had forward DeQuan Jones lead all scorers with 29 points on 12-for-18 shooting. Guard Walter Lemon Jr. recorded his 21st game of 20-plus points with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Fort Wayne shot 49 percent for the game but was just 6-of-23 (26 percent) on three pointers. Meanwhile, Greensboro went 15-for-35 from deep.

Swarm forward Sam Thompson also scored in double figures, adding 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Greensboro’s bench outscored Fort Wayne’s, 36-19.

Next up, the Mad Ants are at Maine on Saturday.