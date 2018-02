LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Reese Decker, Will Lengacher, Dayne Ousley, and Ben VonGunten each signed to play college athletics on Wednesday at Leo High School.

Decker will play football at Olivet Nazarene while VonGunten, a kicker, will play at Indiana Wesleyan.

Ousley (Spring Arbor) and Lengacher (Huntington) will both play soccer.