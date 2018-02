HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Six Foresters found their way to double figures as Huntington University upset NAIA no. 2 Saint Francis 97-71 on Tuesday night at Platt Arena.

Mike Bush led the charge for HU with 20 points and 12 assists.

Konner Platt added 19 points for HU while Tyler Arens had 16.

Trevor Lockwood chipped in with13 points and 12 rebounds for the Foresters.

Bryce Lienhoop led USF with 19 points while Chandler White tallied 17.