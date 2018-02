FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kalen Desrosiers, Hayden Jones, Lazarus Davis, Marvin Willliams, and Jalen Lockett all put pen to paper to play college football at North Side on Wednesday.

Desrosiers, a receiver/linebacker, will suit up for Saint Francis.

Lockett, a defensive back, will play at Marian University.

Williams, a lineman, and Jones, a quarterback, will play for Trine.

Davis will suit up for Olivet.