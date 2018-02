FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Garrett Carroll, Christian Covington, Michael Haupert, Jack James, and Zach McDowell each put pen to paper on Wednesday to play college football.

Covington, a running back, and Haupert, a quarterback, will be teammates at Indiana State.

McDowell, a defensive lineman, and Carroll, an offensive lineman, will play together at Grand Valley State.

James, a kicker, will stay in Fort Wayne to play for Saint Francis.