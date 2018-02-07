Downtown bar Thirsty Camel to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Popular downtown watering hole Thirsty Camel will close later this month.

The owners of the bar at 120 W. Washington Blvd. announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that they will close the bar. The owners said the Camel’s last day will be Saturday, Feb. 24.

“It is a very bittersweet feeling for everyone that has been involved with the Thirsty Camel for the last 10 years!” the owners wrote in the post. “I have never dreamed of how successful it would become and how much our customers would love coming to our establishment! It makes us feel greatly appreciated and it was an honor to have served you for all of these years!”

The post did not indicate why the bar that billed itself as “Fort Wayne’s best-kept secret” was closing. NewsChannel 15 learned a sale of the building at 120 W. Washington Blvd. is pending, however.

“A customer was never just a customer at the Thirsty Camel,” the owners wrote. “Most of them have become great friends of the staff and are our favorite regulars!! You all know who you are and we will always treasure the friendship!”