Dons fall to conference leader South Dakota

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team got a game-high 21 points from De’Jour Young, but the Mastodons were unable to keep pace with the league leading South Dakota Coyotes, falling 79-60.

Young’s 21 points came on 7-of-12 shooting and 7-of-9 at the free throw line. She also grabbed a game-high-high six rebounds. Kierstyn Repp came off the bench to finish with 14 points. Hannah Albrecht added 12 points for the Mastodons. Peyton Fallis dished out a career- and game-high six assists.

Fort Wayne went shot-for-shot with the Coyotes in the early minutes of the game as Fallis drained a three to put the ‘Dons in the lead. South Dakota used a pair of 9-0 runs in a 10-minute span to push its lead a double figures. The Mastodons cut the deficit to eight on a Young layup with 2:05 to go in the second quarter, but that would be as close as they would get down the stretch.

On the night the ‘Dons shot 19-of-49 (38.8%) from the field, 7-of-22 (31.8%) from long range and 15-of-19 (78.9%) at the charity stripe.

Fort Wayne returns to action when it travels to Omaha to take on the Mavericks Saturday, February 10 at 2 p.m. ET.