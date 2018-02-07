Dog Saved in House Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people and a dog are safe after a house fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to the 4100 block of Oliver Street just after 9 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the house.

The two occupants made it outside safely before firefighters arrived on the scene. A dog was in the basement and fire crews say they stayed with the dog to protect it instead of trying to take it out of the house through the flames on the upper floor.

The fire was under control and the dog was taken from the building in under 10 minutes.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.