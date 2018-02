FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia senior Kayoni Griggs is heading to Olivet Nazarene to continue his football career.

The defensive back signed with the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

As a senior, the 6-foot, 175-pound Griggs tallied 47 total tackles and 6 interceptions.

He helped lead Concordia to the 3A state title as a junior.