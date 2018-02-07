Concordia High leaders look to future, contemplate move

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After 10 months of research, a committee recommended the Concordia Lutheran High School board to actively pursue relocating.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, School Board President Mark Webb said the consideration goes back three years, beginning with a decision about the school’s optimum enrollment. The goal in the next 10-15 years: 1,050 students.The current attendance is 825 students.

To accomplish the goal, a Space and Site Committee was formed.

In the first phase, the committee studied the current facilities. The committee then had to decide to tell the the CLHS Board of Directors what the best option could be out of remodeling the current building at the current location or relocating to land donated to school.

The committee selected to recommend the moving option in October, 2017.

A new Discovery Committee was formed. The new committee was tasked with seeking input from the community within and surrounding the school while developing a funding plan.

As of the start of February, the Discovery Committee began pursing the relocation option by deciding what programs need upgrading, talking with school stakeholders, including churches and developing the fundraising plan.

Webb also explained in the statement, a land gift has been presented, but has not been accepted by school leaders. If it were to be accepted, there are no stipulations requiring a name change or mission change.

The school’s Steering Committee, overseeing all of the work, set a goal to wrap the phase up by November.