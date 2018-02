COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City seniors Ciarra Ivy and Anna Weigold will both head to college to play softball.

Weigold signed with Huntington University on Wednesday. Weigold was 7-4 with a 3.05 ERA as a junior while hitting .268.

Ivy inked with Taylor University. Ivy hit .402 as a junior with 5 home runs and a team-best 9 stolen bases.