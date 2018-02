CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Eagles standout Garrett Horn is making his way to Wabash to play college football and throw for the track team.

Horn, who played just one game due to injury as a senior, was one of the area’s most productive running backs as a junior.

In 2016 as a junior he rushed for 1,696 yards and 18 TDs in 12 games.