2 escape Huntington Co. house fire with help of sheriff’s deputies

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County sheriff’s deputies helped at least one person escape a burning house near Roanoke.

Firefighters were called to 833 East 800 North around 12:35 a.m.

Crews arrived and found smoke and flames coming from one side of the house. The flames quickly spread through a loft and engulfed the entire home, according to Roanoke Fire Chief Chad Taylor.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started.

Taylor said firefighters initially received a report that a person on oxygen was trapped in the home. Taylor said sheriff’s deputies quickly arrived on scene and helped the person out of the home.

No one was hurt.

The intense flames caused the roof of the home to collapse. Four departments were needed to help with manpower and water tankers. Firefighters had the fire under control in approximately one hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.