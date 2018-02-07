2/6 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead bested Wayne to improved to 7-0 in SAC play to headline area boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

The Spartans built a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and led 33-13 at the half. Wayne trimmed the game to one point late in the fourth quarter but the Spartans held off the hard-charging Generals 58-51. Wayne is now 5-2 in the SAC.

At By Hey Arena Nathan Fish’s three at the buzzer was the difference as Carroll beat North Side 64-61. Riley Perlich led Carroll with 18 points while David Ejah and Daniel McKeeman had 11 each. Carroll improves to 6-1 in the SAC while North Side falls to 5-2 in conference.

Senior point guard Jalan Mull tallied a game-high 23 points as 1A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian bested visiting Snider 63-47. Frank Davidson added 17 points for the Braves. Michael Eley and Keondre Brown each tallied 15 points to lead the Panthers while Dillon Duff added 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson 64, Fishers 62

Austin 80, Charlestown 67

Barr-Reeve 70, Washington Catholic 28

Bethesda Christian 52, Traders Point Christian 42

Bloomfield 42, S. Knox 38

Borden 40, W. Washington 33

Brownstown 73, Trinity Lutheran 58

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, Ft. Wayne North 61

Central Christian 99, Anderson Prep Academy 44

Christian Academy 60, Lanesville 58, 2OT

Clarksville 63, Corydon 40

Community Baptist 59, Howe School 32

Cowan 72, Union City 64, 3OT

Crothersville 81, S. Decatur 69

Culver Academy 76, Michigan City Marquette 47

Danville 80, Indpls Herron 49

DeKalb 66, Prairie Hts. 57

Dubois 33, N. Daviess 31

Eastern (Pekin) 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 39

Eastern Hancock 61, Triton Central 60, OT

Fairfield 60, Bethany Christian 29

Frankfort 55, Western Boone 52

Franklin 55, Columbus North 51

Frankton 73, Hamilton Hts. 68

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, Ft. Wayne Snider 47

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 67, Clinton Christian 61

Ft. Wayne Northrop 75, Ft. Wayne Concordia 68

Ft. Wayne South 84, Ft. Wayne Luers 82, OT

Gary West 41, River Forest 37

Gibson Southern 53, Boonville 46

Hauser 77, Madison Shawe 42

Hebron 46, S. Central (Union Mills) 35

Henryville 69, New Washington 32

Homestead 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 51

Indpls Attucks 107, Indpls Northwest 48

Indpls Ben Davis 48, Indpls Pike 44

Indpls Chatard 64, Indpls Metro 57

Indpls Perry Meridian 74, Avon 69

Indpls Shortridge 78, Indiana Deaf 45

Jasper 58, Ev. Mater Dei 44

Lafayette Catholic 78, Crawfordsville 58

Lafayette Harrison 65, Westfield 60

Lakeland 62, Goshen 60

Lawrenceburg 59, Switzerland Co. 34

Leo 44, Angola 37

Marion 85, Mississinewa 49

Mishawaka 49, New Prairie 31

Mishawaka Marian 89, Jimtown 26

Mooresville 72, Bloomington North 64

Morristown 66, Union Co. 46

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 63, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47

N. Harrison 62, S. Spencer 58

N. Putnam 69, Turkey Run 38

New Castle 68, Hamilton Southeastern 61

New Haven 73, Woodlan 53

Northview 55, N. Vermillion 47

NorthWood 59, W. Noble 34

Oldenburg 39, Seton Catholic 34

Orleans 61, Mitchell 51

Owen Valley 44, Eastern (Greene) 30

Paoli 74, Salem 54

Pendleton Hts. 56, Muncie Central 46

Penn 79, Bremen 38

Pike Central 40, Tecumseh 39

Providence 51, Crawford Co. 35

Providence Cristo Rey 69, Indpls Lighthouse East 49

Randolph Southern 62, Ansonia, Ohio 41

Robinson, Ill. 69, Terre Haute North 64

S. Bend Riley 79, S. Bend Washington 65

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 70, S. Bend Adams 67, OT

Seeger 55, Faith Christian 39

Seymour 68, Jennings Co. 60

Taylor 63, Clinton Central 54

Terre Haute South 71, Linton 57

Tipton 51, Eastern (Greentown) 40

University 88, Indpls International 62

Valparaiso 60, Michigan City 44

W. Vigo 54, Paris, Ill. 44, OT

Warren Central 63, Decatur Central 35

Washington 60, Vincennes Rivet 44

Westville 67, Hammond Science and Tech 34

Whiting 57, Hammond Gavit 54

Wood Memorial 59, Forest Park 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Calumet vs. N. Newton, ccd.

Caston vs. Argos, ppd. to Feb 10.

Glenn vs. Rochester, ppd.

Griffith vs. Hammond, ccd.

Hamilton vs. Ft. Wayne Smith Academy, ppd.

Heritage vs. Norwell, ppd.

Knox vs. Pioneer, ppd. to Feb 13.

N. Judson vs. W. Central, ppd.

Northfield vs. Eastbrook, ppd. to Feb 10.

Peru vs. Twin Lakes, ppd. to Feb 13.

Southern Wells vs. Whitko, ppd. to Feb 13.

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Maconaquah, ppd. to Feb 21.

Winamac vs. Logansport, ppd.