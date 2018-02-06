World Baseball Academy asking for $600,000 from Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s more than just baseball, it’s about community outreach. That’s what World Baseball Academy CEO Caleb Kimmel shared with City Council Tuesday.

The group is asking for $600,000 for new lighting for its complex on Freeman Street. In a preliminary vote the Council approved the funding from the Legacy Fund with a vote of 7-1. Councilman Russ Jehl was not present for the vote. Councilman Paul Ensley voted against it.

Kimmel said the lights will provide a safe environment for the kids, and allow the facility to be used to at it’s full potential. Right now, with the lack of lights, the complex is only being used within 60-75% of its capacity.

The new lights will add about 2,000 more games a year. Kimmel said the World Baseball Academy has already raised more than $2 million for the project.

The Council’s final vote is at next week’s meeting.