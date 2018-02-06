Trooper spots stolen vehicle, driver leads police on chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A driver sent police on a two county vehicle pursuit after a state trooper spotted a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the trooper was conducting a traffic stop sometime after 1 p.m. near Churubusco. During the stop, the state trooper noticed a something strange about a vehicle passing by. He ran the license plate which turned out to be from a stolen vehicle.

He pursued the SUV into Fort Wayne where officers put down stop sticks on Lima Road. The vehicle crashed into a car in front of Meijer. It’s unclear if it hit the stop sticks.

The driver of the stolen SUV was taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to the jail.

People in the other vehicle didn’t have any serious injuries.