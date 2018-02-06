Trash concerns make their way to City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city’s newest trash collection company has taken some heat recently over the timeliness of its trash pick-up. Tuesday night a representative from Red River Waste Solutions appeared in front of City Council.

Regional Manager Ivan Upshaw said bad weather, the flu, the holidays and new drivers learning routes created the perfect storm, and lot of missed trash pickups. He said as of Saturday everything had been picked up, and drivers were able to start with a clean slate Monday.

City public works officials said 311 calls about missed pick-ups are also down.

Upshaw spoke about some rumors in front of Council including the company’s equipment being outdated and it doesn’t have competitive pay. He said both of those are not true. Upshaw said there’s one rumor in particular he wants to debunk.

“There are rumors out there stating the employees, the drivers, everyone involved came from Texas, and that’s not true,” Upshaw said. “They are here locally. They have families here in this community.”

Public works officials said looking back, they would have done things differently to avoid all the missed pickups like waiting until spring to start the new contract.