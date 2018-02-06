TOTW: Bluffton Tigers Girls Basketball

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – With a 53-44 win over Canterbury Saturday night in Butler the Bluffton girls basketball team brought home the program’s second sectional title in history – and their first in 20 years.

Bluffton’s only other sectional crown came in 1998 when the Tigers went all the way to state.

This year’s Bluffton team is 17-7 overall after tallying 11 wins last year and 9 the year before.

Coach Karl Grau is in his sixth season leading the program. They’ll face 2A no. 9 Central Noble in regional action Saturday at Winamac. Tip is set for 11 a.m.