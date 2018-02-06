Sue, largest T. rex skeleton ever found, making a move

CHICAGO (AP) — The largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found is on the move.

Chicago’s Field Museum began dismantling the skeleton named Sue on Monday, in preparation to move the display to a new exhibit and bring in a cast of an even larger dinosaur.

Sue has been in the spacious Stanley Field Hall since 2000. Sue’s handler, Bill Simpson, says that despite being the largest T. rex ever found, Sue looks puny beneath the 70-foot-high ceiling in the museum’s main hall.

Simpson says Sue will appear in a new exhibition space in 2019, in a second-floor gallery, where it’ll look better.

Sue is making way for a cast of a titanosaur, a plant-eating dinosaur that’s three times the length of the T. rex. Its neck will stretch up to the second-floor balcony level.

