Police search for theft suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has asked for the public’s help to find a suspect they say bought nearly $500 in goods with stolen credit card information.

The suspect reportedly used credit card information to spend $90.95 at the North Clinton Street Scott’s store and $91.94 at the Bluffton Road Scott’s store, according to a police report. In another report, another victim said their credit card was used four times Jan. 25 and 26 for a total of $290.46 in purchases.

The victims told police they still had possession of their credit cards.

A surveillance photo of the suspect was released by police Tuesday.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Det. Morrison at (260) 449-7409.