Police look for robber in latest Goshen Ave. incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police released images of a robbery suspect a day after he allegedly robbed a Goshen Ave. flower shop.

Cameras caught the robbery as it happened. The man walked into the store at 11:25 a.m., after crossing Goshen from St. Mary’s Ave. He showed a gun to a worker inside. The two worked to get the register open. After being disappointed with the take, the robber forced the employee to open her purse.

According to the police report, the robber apologized and told the worker his children were dying before running off the way he came.

It’s a story familiar with many in the neighborhood.

“It seems like every single business on this street, on Goshen Avenue, has had some sort of theft, or some sort of crime,” International Designs Owner Curt Young said.

Young shared his concern for his neighbors, hoping to stop the robberies. Young, and his wife, have gone door to door in the area counting around 30 robberies happening in a year’s time. Those include Papa John’s, McDonald’s, Phil’s One Stop, Boost Mobile and others.

One of those business, Network Specialists, Inc. was hit twice in a month.

“He tried to jimmy the door then jimmied one of the windows open and managed to get open that way,” Network Specialists President Jeb Brenneman explained.

A camera system was installed after the second robbery. It was a system similar to the one at the flower shop police used to get shots in the most recent incident.

“It would be nice for these things not to happen,” Brenneman added.

If you can help solve the crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.