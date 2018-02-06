Man slain by co-worker in attack at Mishawaka plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northern Indiana worker has died in a workplace attack by a co-worker.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Commander Tim Corbett says one man died in the incident Tuesday at Patrick Metals in Mishawaka. He declined to say how the man died, but local news media say the attack was initially reported as a stabbing.

Corbett says both the victim and the suspect are employees at the company. Neither was immediately identified.

The suspect was at large, and several schools near the plant were placed on external lockdown.

The company’s website says it provides aluminum extrusion for a variety of industries.

