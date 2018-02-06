Man faces charges after car fire on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First responders in Dekalb County were dispatched to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 69 near the 326-mile marker around 4:30 a.m.

That’s near the exit for the National Military History Center and County Road 11A. The vehicle was in the southbound lane.

Officials say when they arrived on scene they found the vehicle engulfed. The Auburn Fire Department was able to put out the fire.

No one was in the vehicle, and no driver could be located. The registered owner is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident.