FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Wigs for Kids just got a whole lot of hair.

Jeff York donated about 20 inches of hair at the Georgetown Great Clips on Tuesday.

Wigs for Kids provides hair replacement options for children suffering from illness.

York is a throat cancer survivor. He said this is the third time in 15 years he’s donated his hair.

Great Clips cut York’s hair free of charge because he was donating.