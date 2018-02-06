Luncheon “Goes Red” for heart disease awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Heart disease is the number one killer of women. The American Heart Association hopes to fight against the disease through its Go Red For Women Movement.

Dozens in Northeast Indiana gathered for the annual Go Red For Women Luncheon at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. The event featured a silent auction, health screenings, heart healthy lunch and a survivor’s story.

Funds raised will go toward lifesaving research, education programs and advocacy efforts in northeast Indiana. NewsChannel 15’s Alyssa Ivanson was the emcee.

The American Heart Association’s movement has raised more than $85 million for women-specific, cardiovascular research and education.