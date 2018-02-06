Leo’s Pierce puts pen to paper, signs with Calvin College

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lions sharpshooter Sophia Pierce is heading to play basketball at Calvin College after signing on Tuesday afternoon.
A 5-foot-4 guard, Pierce averaged 14.3 points per game and 2.3 steal for the Lions as a senior.
