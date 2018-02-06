Kosciusko County K-9 retired from duty

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A veteran K-9 with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department was retired this week.

Sheriff William Rocky Goshert and members of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department recognized K-9 Rex for 10 years of service on Monday. Rex was officially retired from duty Monday during the ceremony, where he was presented with a care package of treats.

With handler Sgt. Travis Shively, Rex has been deployed by the sheriff’s department some 1,200 times over his career. He has aided the department with apprehensions, tracking, drug detection, and many public awareness programs over the years, the department said.

Shively will care for Rex in his retirement, the department said.