In the studio with Addison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For the last two weeks, Addison Agen has been quietly going into Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne to work on her next album. During that time, Agen and Sweetwater producers Mark Hornsby and Phil Naish have been arranging, preparing and rewriting her songs in preparation for the full band to come together. Monday, the full band began work laying down tracks for the upcoming album.

The band, all of which work at Sweetwater, is unusual in this day and age. They all have worked, played or produced for some of the biggest names in the industry. Usually individuals would be contracted to play on an album, but at Sweetwater Studios they’re all under one roof. Producers at Sweetwater say it is just one of the advantages the studio offers to musicians and talent looking to cut an album. You can read more about the producers and musicians employed at Sweetwater Studios here.

