GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School football standout Cam Smith is taking his talents to the city of Indianapolis as the senior signed with Marian University on Tuesday.

Smith, who will play outside linebacker for the Knights, rushed for 2,538 yards in his Garrett career and scored 35 total touchdowns. He tallied 201 total tackles for the Railroaders.

He plans to study exercise science.