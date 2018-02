INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indianapolis Colts have hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

The Colts announced the hire on Twitter late Tuesday morning. A press conference to formally introduce McDaniels is scheduled for Wednesday.

We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach! Press conference scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FIzhqIf2y4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2018

McDaniels is two days removed from a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The 41-year-old will replace Chuck Pagano, who was fired in December after six years with the franchise.