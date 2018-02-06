Balloons released for Malakai Garrett on third birthday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Malakai Garrett’s grandmother had one wish Tuesday, on what would’ve been her grandson’s third birthday, for Malakai to be alive. Malakai’s mother is charged with neglect in his death, and her boyfriend is charged with his murder.

A group was outside the Allen County Courthouse Tuesday, the building where they hope to see Mitchell Vanryn and Amber Garrett be convicted of harming Malakai. However on that night there were no court hearings in session just hugs, balloons and wishes.

They were there to celebrate Malakai’s February 6 birthday. First, they released balloons into the air with messages on them. It’s the little things that make this balloon release special for Malakai.

“We got red balloons because it’s Malakai’s favorite color,” Organizer Trisha Cordell said.

After the balloon release there was a flicker of light, and a wish.

“We also got candles so we can blow them out and make a wish tonight,” Cordell said.

“I wish that he was here with us,” Malakai’s grandmother, Chante Harter, said.

Harter and others who knew him are wishing he was blowing out his own candles on this third birthday.

“It’s sad we have to sit here and release balloons and not have him with us,” Harter said.

It’s not only those who knew him remembering.

“A lot of these people we don’t even know,” Harter said. “They’ve been here 100 percent from day one.”

Cordell didn’t know him, but it’s a bond that keeps her fighting for justice for Malakai.

“I’m a mother myself, and it’s just heartbreaking,” Cordell said.

The group will host a bowling event next month. It’s all to make sure people remember Malakai’s name and face.