The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (8) 19-0 302 1
2. S. Bend Riley (4) 17-0 282 2
3. New Albany (4) 17-1 274 3
4. Floyd Central 17-1 220 4
5. Bloomington South 19-2 181 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 16-2 167 6
7. Indpls Cathedral 17-2 148 7
8. Indpls Ben Davis 16-4 110 8
9. Carmel 12-5 82 10
10. Zionsville 14-3 45 NR
Others receiving votes:
Jeffersonville 39. Chesterton 36. E. Noble 22. Ft. Wayne North 12.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Tri-West (8) 15-2 273 2
2. New Castle (4) 16-2 262 1
3. Culver Academy (3) 11-5 220 5
4. Indianapolis Attucks 11-4 205 6
5. Ev. Bosse (1) 14-4 190 3
6. Evansville Memorial 12-3 148 7
7. Danville 12-4 105 8
8. Princeton 15-3 95 10
9. Greensburg 15-5 68 4
10. Silver Creek 13-4 64 9
Others receiving votes:
Mishawaka Marian 55. Beech Grove 47. Marion 46. W. Lafayette 43. Indpls Brebeuf 32. Hammond 32. Heritage Hills 17. Fairfield 9. Edgewood 9.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Covington (9) 16-1 289 1
2. Westview (2) 17-1 264 2
3. LaVille (3) 19-0 235 5
4. Frankton 15-3 172 3
5. Tipton 12-2 155 6
6. Linton-Stockton 17-2 153 7
7. Forest Park (1) 14-2 142 4
8. Paoli 14-1 136 8
9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 18-1 130 9
10. Henryville (1) 15-3 103 10
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Howe 53. Oak Hill 37. Clinton Prairie 33. Whiting 18.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. University (10) 14-1 306 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 16-1 296 2
3. Barr-Reeve 14-2 232 4
4. Morristown 18-1 217 5
5. Southwood 13-3 171 7
6. Tri-County 14-2 168 6
7. Gary 21st Century 16-5 130 8
8. Tindley 14-6 125 3
9. Covenant Christian 16-1 111 9
10. Lafayette Catholic 10-6 56 10
Others receiving votes:
Wood Memorial 31. Hauser 30. Elkhart Christian 27. Washington Twp. 8. Christian Academy 6. Oldenburg 6.
2/6 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings: