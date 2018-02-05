Winter storms and flu affect blood donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 600 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to the flu and winter storms.

In 2018, the canceled blood drives have resulted in more than 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations. The flu across the U.S. has resulted in lower turnout at blood drives.

Donations are needed in the coming days to help replenish the blood supply.

Multiple donation opportunities will be available in northeast Indiana February 16th through the 28th.

See dates and times below:

Adams County

Decatur

2/16/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Adams Memorial Hospital, 1100 Mercer Avenue

Allen County

Fort Wayne

2/16/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/16/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/17/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/17/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/17/2018: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Rd.

2/18/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/18/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/19/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/19/2018: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/20/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/21/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/22/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/22/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/23/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/23/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/24/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/24/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/25/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/25/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/26/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/27/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/27/2018: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/28/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Huntington County

Huntington

2/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.

2/21/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Huntington University, 2303 College Ave.

2/26/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA, 1160 W 500 N

Jay County

Bryant

2/26/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bloomfield Elementary, 350 East 500 North

Portland

2/23/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jay County Hospital, 500 W. Votaw Street

Noble County

Albion

2/16/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 East Main St.

Kendallville

2/26/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Side Elementary School, 302 E. Harding Street

Whitley County

Columbia City

2/26/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Whitley County Government, 220 West Van Buren Street

2/28/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peabody Public Library, 1160 IN-205

South Whitley

2/28/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., South Whitley United Methodist Church, 6685 West SR 14, P O Box 386

