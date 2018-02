Allen County, IND. (WANE) Authorities are investigating after a car went into a pond in southern Allen County Monday night.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Hoagland Road near the intersection of Mill Road sometime before 10 p.m.

Divers from the Department of Natural Resources were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

It is not yet clear if anyone was in the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest details.