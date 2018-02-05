State police respond in force to barricaded person

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police were working Monday afternoon to bring a person out of a home in northern Fort Wayne.

Police were called around 3 p.m. Monday to a home along Raintree Road, in the Springwood neighborhood off Coldwater Road. Police on the scene told NewsChannel 15 that there is a barricaded person in the home.

A large number of police officers responded to the scene. Most of the responding officers were with the Indiana State Police.

No other information was immediately released. It’s not clear why police initially responded to the home.

