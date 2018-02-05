Screening of documentary about sex trafficking free to the public

Related Coverage Sex trafficking is still largest growing crime, but awareness efforts making new strides

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A documentary that shows real cases of American girls caught in sex trafficking will have another free screening in Fort Wayne.

WANE-TV and Allen Superior Court’s Great KIDS make Great COMMUNITIES will present “I Am Jane Doe” at the Allen County Public Library’s downtown branch on Tuesday, February 13.

The screening will start at 6 p.m., but the doors will open at 5:15 p.m. There will also be free pizza offered. After the documentary, there will be a discussion and Q & A with Jeremy Greenlee, a Regional Coalition Coordinator for the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program.

The event is free, however space is limited and people have to register online.

Documentary Synopsis:

“I Am Jane Doe” follows real cases of American girls enslaved in the child sex trade through ads. This documentary follows the journey of these young girls and their mothers as they run into a collision course not only with Backpage, but with judges, powerful corporations, special interest groups and an outdated internet freedom law that has been interpreted by federal judges to protect websites from any responsibility for hosting ads which sell underage girls. “I Am Jane Doe” takes a fresh look at a social and legal issue that affects every community in America.”