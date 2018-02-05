Police: 2 teens dead in apparent murder-suicide

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers are dead in what officials believe is the result of a murder-suicide.

Officials with the Marion Police Department were called out to the 400 block of East Lincoln Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the father of 13-year-old Alainee Byer found her unresponsive after returning home from work. Corbin Page, 17, was also found unresponsive at the scene.

Byer and Page were both ruled dead shortly after officials arrived on scene.

A handgun was located on the scene as well by investigators.

Investigators believe the shooting stems from a breakup between the two.

Autopsies on both teenagers are scheduled for Monday in Fort Wayne.

This information will be updated as more information is known.