Panel recommends 6-day suspension for Indiana judge

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (AP) — A state panel has recommended that an Indiana judge be suspended for six days without pay, following charges filed by the Indiana Judicial Qualifications Commission.

The commission filed the four misconduct charges against Blackford Circuit Court Judge Dean Young in June over a dispute with his county’s clerk.

The commission alleges Young barred then-Blackford County Clerk Derinda Shady from the courthouse while she was hospitalized in 2015 after refusing to attend a meeting with Young and Superior Court Judge John N. Barry without a witness.

The Star Press reports the state Supreme Court will decide what action, if any, will be taken against Young.

Attorneys for Young and the commission say they believe the recommended suspension is appropriate.

Young, a Republican, served 12 years in the Indiana House of Representatives before being elected as the circuit court judge in 2006.

