Goaltender Houser reassigned to Komets

The Komets announced Monday that goaltender Michael Houser has been reassigned to Fort Wayne by the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. Houser served as back-up during his brief stay with Tucson since being called up last week. The netminder has appeared in 31 games with the Komets during his stint in Fort Wayne this season registering an 18-9-2 record, 2.83 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

Also, the Komets announced that goaltender Gordon Defiel has been placed on waivers. Defiel served as back-up goaltender for the Komets in last Saturday night’s 7-3 win at Wheeling.

The Komets will be busy this week with four games in five nights. The Wichita Thunder visit for a pair of games Wednesday (7:30pm) and Friday (8pm). The Komets travel to Quad City for the first of a home-and-home series Saturday at 8:05pm ET at the iWireless Center. Sunday the Komets and Mallards return to Fort Wayne for a 5pm faceoff at the Coliseum to complete the week.