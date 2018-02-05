Firefighters, hazmat crew at work in Whitley County Jail

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A situation at the Whitley County Jail has brought out firefighters and a hazardous materials response team.

It’s not clear yet, though, what that situation is.

Just after 3:30 p.m., NewsChannel 15 learned that firefighters and other responders had shown up at the jail in downtown Columbia City. A NewsChannel 15 crew arrived a short time later and found several fire engines along with a Fort Wayne Fire team and the Fort Wayne Allen County Regional Hazardous Materials Response team.

Officials at the scene have not said why the crews were at the jail. It’s not clear if inmates or staff at the jail were impacted.

West Market Street in front of the jail was closed to traffic while officials worked.