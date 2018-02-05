Coroner identifies one fatal fire victim, unable to ID second person

Related Coverage Firefighters find two bodies inside burning home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Days after firefighters find two bodies inside a home that caught fire on Huestis Avenue, the Allen County Coroner’s Office says one of the victim’s died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns. She’s identified as 68-year-old Nancy Gaff.

Firefighters found her and another victim inside the home at the time of the fire. The second person was not able to be identified. DNA testing will be used to assist in making the positive identification.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.