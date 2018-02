FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets haven’t lost much this year but this is a big one.

Forward Taylor Crunk will undergo surgery on his hip and miss the remainder of the season. He is expected to be healthy and ready to go for the opener next year. Blake Sebring helps break down the ramifications in this week’s edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The 23-year-old is a tough guy in a scoring position. He has just six assists to go along with 64 penalty minutes this season.